UW-Stevens Point cancelling face-to-face classes after spring break

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- UW-Stevens Point is canceling face-to-face classes after spring break, according to Chancellor Bernie Patterson.

Patterson released a statement Wednesday saying the university is extending spring break by one week. When classes resume Mar. 30, Patterson says there will not be face-to-face classes until further notice.

Patterson says the goal of the extra week for spring break is to give faculty time to develop alternative delivery methods for their classes.

Other schools in the UW system are doing the same.