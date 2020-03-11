Tests show new virus lives on some surfaces for up to 3 days

AP Chief Medical Writer -- Tests led by U.S. government scientists show that the new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for up to three days.

Their work, published on Wednesday, suggests that the virus can spread through the air as well as from touching things that were contaminated by others who have it.

Experts say it shows the importance of the hygiene steps health officials recommend, such as washing your hands and not touching your face. The virus can live up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.