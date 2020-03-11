Stevens Point Area School District creates new position to protect staff and students

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- For a few months the Stevens Point Area School District has been trying to come up with a full-time position that will work to keep students and staff members safe across the entire district.

The new Safety and Security Coordinator will focus on creating plans to protect 14 schools, around 7,300 students, and over 1,000 staff members in the case of an emergency.

"A lot of safety and security involves human beings, and we need someone to serve in that capacity," SPASD Safety and Security Committee Chair Brian Casey said. 'To work with other staff and to have discussions, to have meetings, to work on the human part which is the planning and implementation of your protocols, plans, and assessments."

Casey said right now a number of staff members have all been taking on the responsibilities of the new position in a shared manner, so having one person devoted to it should create some great progress.

Casey added that several factors have gone into creating the position, including a number of school threats within the district last year.