SP Officials Announce Tentative Plan Addressing Chief Skibba

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A release sent out Wednesday afternoon sheds a little more light into the investigation of Steven Point's Police Chief, Martin Skibba.

While not revealing any new information over the cause of Chief Skibba being placed on leave, City Attorney Andrew Beveridge announced the City's Police & Fire Commission is working to schedule a special meeting sometime during the week of March 16th.

This follows a report earlier in March that Chief Skibba was being placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation into a potential violation of police department regulations.