Soggy Thursday but a dry break after that

Get those raincoats and umbrellas out as you will need them throughout Thursday. A fairly strong cold front is approaching and a plume of moisture will move up into Wisconsin ahead it. It should produce periods of rain from early tomorrow morning through Thursday early evening. It could be just cool enough to see some wet snow mix in with the rain in certain areas early in the morning, then as it is ending Thursday evening. At this point we expect about .20 to .40 inch of rain with some locally higher totals possible. There shouldn't be much snow accumulation.

Temperatures will drop to the low 30s Wednesday night and reach the mid 40s Thursday. South to southeast winds around 10 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning will become west to northwest at 10 to 20 mph later Thursday behind the front.

Cooler and drier air will move in Thursday night and Friday and it will stay blustery. Lows Friday morning should be in the mid 20s with highs in the mid 30s. At least we should have some sunshine.

The weekend looks quiet and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 Sunday. Lows could reach the upper 10s, so bundle up a bit at night especially. A mix of clouds and sun should be the rule.

A weak weather system could slide in by Monday afternoon and evening with a small chance of light rain and snow showers. Most of Tuesday looks dry now. However there are signs of a potential new storm system coming into the Midwest by next Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of more substantial precipitation. High temperatures next week look fairly normal, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:30 p.m., 11-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1948 - Record cold followed in the wake of a Kansas blizzard. Lows of -25 degrees at Oberlin, Healy and Quinter established a state record for the month of March. Lows of -15 at Dodge City, -11 at Concordia, and -3 at Wichita were also March records. (The Weather Channel)

1962 - One of the most paralyzing snowstorms in decades produced record March snowfalls in Iowa. Four feet of snow covered the ground at Inwood following the storm. (David Ludlum)