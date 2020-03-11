School District of Crandon canceling classes to clean

Crandon (WAOW) -- The School District of Crandon says it'll be closing on Friday to deep clean and disinfect the school.

In a letter posted to the district website, the district administrator says they are trying to be proactive after recent news of universities closing campuses.

The district says it'll be using a Clorox 360 machine to help ionize the virus.

Custodial staff will begin cleaning as soon as students and staff leave school noon on Thursday. School was already scheduled to get out early because the girl's basketball team is headed to the state tournament.