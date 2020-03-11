UPDATE: Status of WIAA boys tournament at Kohl Center still in air

UPDATE: A previous announcement regarding the WIAA boys state tournament being played at the Kohl Center next week may have premature.

There is massive confusion on state tournament next week. Stay tuned. Despite some confusing emails sent by UW personnel, the event may still be played at Kohl Center. — Mark Miller (@WisBBYearbook) March 12, 2020

Mark Miller, editor of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook, had previously University of Wisconsin won't host the WIAA boys state basketball tournament at the Kohl Center next week. The move would come in light of concerns over COVID-19.

That Tweet has since been deleted.

There's been no official word yet from the University or the WIAA.

The WIAA released a statement this afternoon saying they were in constant contact with health officials about the future of the tournament, as well as the girls one scheduled for this weekend in Green Bay. But they said as of the time of the statement, everything was moving forward as usual, including sectional games scheduled for this week.

