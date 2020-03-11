Rain likely tomorrow

Today: Cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun.

High: 42 Wind: Light SE

Tonight: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers late.

Low: 34 Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Cloudy with light rain likely, possibly mixing with snow during the afternoon.

High: 45 Wind: SE~10 becoming West-Northwest late

After a little snow last night it looks like a couple of mild days ahead before a cooler weekend. If you called it “typical March weather” you would not be wrong.

We will start out with cloudy skies today then a few breaks of sun could develop as we head into the afternoon. High temps should reach the low 40s, so it will be mild enough to melt the snow that fell last night. Winds will be light and out of the southeast.

A strong cold front will move in from the northwest tonight and continue across the area on Thursday. This will produce a slight chance of showers late tonight and then more widespread rain in much of Northcentral Wisconsin tomorrow. Rain amounts will range from a tenth up to around 3 tenths of an inch. The rain might mix with a bit of snow in the afternoon before coming to an end. Later tomorrow afternoon conditions will turn breezy as the wind shifts to the northwest. Highs on Thursday should be in the mid 40s.

The gusty wind will continue into Friday and this will also bring the temperatures down. Under a partly cloudy sky, the mercury will only top out in the mid 30s. It will be the first below normal day of the month. Saturday could be below normal once again with variable clouds and highs in the 30s. Sunday should be a tad milder with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s.

Another front could move through the area later Monday into Tuesday morning, perhaps creating a few rain or snow showers. A higher chance of rain and snow will probably hold off until the middle of next week.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 11-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 2006 - Phoenix's record run for dry days finally ends at 143 days. The last measured rain fell on October 18, 2005. Not only did the rain break the dry spell, the 1.40 inches that fell was a record amount for the date.