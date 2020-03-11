President Trump suspends all travel from Europe to U.S., except for the U.K.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump on Wednesday announced the U.S. will ban travel from Europe to the United States as a response to the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," Trump said during a prime-time address. "The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight."

These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom.

The number of confirmed cases of the infection has topped 1,000 in the U.S. and the World Health Organization has declared that the global crisis is now a pandemic.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that the outbreak in the U.S. is going to get worse. Trump says he will be addressing the nation Wednesday night.