Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Construction tools theft
AMHERST JUNCTION (WAOW) - Thieves throw a wrench in a Portage County business owner's expansion plans.
The owner of Bootlegger's Bar in Amherst Junction is expanding his restaurant and adding a new building.
But by mid-February he had to call sheriff's deputies.
"Over the course of the last month he noticed about $6,000 worth of tools that have been stolen, " Sheriff Mike Lukas said.
Investigators say 57 tools are missing.
The items include:
Aluminum scaffolding, saws, grinders, rotary hammers and drills as well as several shop vacuums.
