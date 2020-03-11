Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Construction tools theft

AMHERST JUNCTION (WAOW) - Thieves throw a wrench in a Portage County business owner's expansion plans.

The owner of Bootlegger's Bar in Amherst Junction is expanding his restaurant and adding a new building.

But by mid-February he had to call sheriff's deputies.

"Over the course of the last month he noticed about $6,000 worth of tools that have been stolen, " Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Investigators say 57 tools are missing.

The items include:

Aluminum scaffolding, saws, grinders, rotary hammers and drills as well as several shop vacuums.

You may: call 1-888-346-6600

* Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

* Type: Submit a tip on-line here

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.





