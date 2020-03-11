Never Forgotten Honor Flight postponed for April trip

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Never Forgotten Honor Flight that was supposed to take off from the Central Wisconsin Airport in April has been postponed.

The Honor Flight Network board made the decision last night at an emergency meeting.

According to an e-mail, the decision was made because of the CDC's advisory recommending people over the ago of 60 should avoid all non-essential air travel.

"We value the health and safety of our veterans, their guardians, and everyone who supports the Honor Flight trips above all else," the Honor Flight Network CEO said in an e-mail. "Many veterans who make Honor Flight trips have serious, chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, COPD or lung disease that leave them even more vulnerable to COVID-19."

The e-mail says all flights through April 30, 2020 will be postponed.