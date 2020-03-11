Merrill Woman Out on Bond After Alleged Beating, Strangulation of Teen

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is investigating a case of alleged child abuse involving two children.

A redacted police report says officers responded March 7th to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in Merrill. When they arrived on-scene, an 11 year old boy ran from a home towards a responding officer, crying. A second child - this one a 13 year old girl - was standing in the home's doorway, upset.

Upon further investigation, police found the suspect, Randi Rae Marsh, inside the home. The children stated that Marsh pulled the girl's hair and then allegedly began beating her head against the wall, before beginning to strangle her. The 11 year old mentioned he had been slapped.

While police were getting the children into the custody of their grandmother, Marsh reportedly re-entered the house and locked the door behind her, blinding the windows as well. Police, not wanting to escalate to breaking in the door, reportedly gave Marsh time to cool off and backed off to observe.

The report continues, saying that at some point during the day, another couple came by the home to drop their children off to be watched by Marsh.

Responding officers were able to stop the parents from leaving, and re-entered the home with them to find Marsh allegedly holding an infant.

She allegedly avoided talking with police and kept holding the infant, eventually setting it right next to her on the couch while police tried to arrest her.

She faces two felony accounts, including strangulation and child abuse.

Marsh is currently out on a bond of $2,500.

Her next court date is March 19th.