Marshfield Police Officer Returns from Afghanistan Deployment

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wednesday was Jesse Tlachac's first day back with the Marshfield Police Department after spending six months in Afghanistan with the National Guard.

While in Afghanistan, Tlachac worked as security for advisers to the Afghan Army.

Tlachac said he knew he wanted to serve both his country and his community from a young age.

"It's just something I always wanted to do growing up. I always knew that I was going to be in the military, and I feel like to a certain extent I always knew that I was going to be in law enforcement as well, " he said.

The department said that while it's always hard not having an officer around, it's proud of the work Tlachac does with the National Guard.

Tlachac joined the police department just eight months before his deployment. He's been with the national guard for 13 and a half years.