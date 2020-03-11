John Bolton visit cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials have announced that, due to a risk of coronavirus, a planned visit by former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been cancelled.

UW-SP Chancellor Bernie Patterson has cancelled all events with more than 50 people on-campus from March 15th-April 15th.

Currently, according to the release, the school is working on a contingency plan for the Bolton visit, originally scheduled for April 6th, which was about to begin selling tickets.