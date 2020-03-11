DHS: 6 people test positive for Covid-19 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Six people are now confirmed to have Covid-19 in Wisconsin.

The latest confirmed cases come from Waukesha Co. and Fond du Lac Co.

Officials say the Waukesha Co. patient was exposed while traveling in the U.S and internationally.

Both Fond du Lac Co. patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One of the patients is hospitalized. The other two are quarantined at home.

The DHS says if you were on a cruise in Egypt and have symptoms, they recommend you quarantine immediately.

News 9 has previously reported two cases in Dane Co. and one in Pierce Co.