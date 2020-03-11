BREAKING: NCAA close games to fans amid Covid-19 concerns

BREAKING: NCAA close games to fans amid Covid-19 concernsNew
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAOW) - The NCAA, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, have announced they will only allow "essential staff" and "limited family attendance," at championships, including the men's basketball tournament.
A tweet sent out Wednesday afternoon by President Mark Emmert said in part: "While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 (sic) is progressing in the United States."
This story is developing.