BREAKING: Colten Treu sentenced to 54 years in prison

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Colten Treu, the man who ran over and killed three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers in November 2018, is going to prison for 54 years.

That was the sentence handed down Wednesday by Judge James Isaacson in Chippewa County Court.

The judge sentenced him to 54 years of initial confinement and 45 years of extended supervision.

The judge told Treu in deciding on a sentence he took into consideration a number of factors like past criminal history, the viciousness of the crime, remorsefulness, employment and rights of the public.

Isaacson told Treu using the term tragedy just doesn't seem to be enough. He said this was an avoidable tragedy.

Then, he told Treu we will now never know what the kids who were killed would grow up to be.

You can read a recap of both days of sentencing below.

Recap Day 2

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Colten Treu is back in Chippewa County Court Wednesday morning where he will find out his fate for running over and killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers back in November 2018.

At the beginning of the second day of sentencing, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell gave the state's sentencing recommendation.

Newell asked for a total sentence of 113 years - 90 years of initial confinement and 23 years of extended supervison.

That breaks down to 20 years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision for each person he killed and 10 years of initial confinement and three years of extended supervision for hitting Madalyn Zwiefelhofer who survived the crash.

The defense took the stand next and asked the judge to consider the person Colten Treu is - calling him a family man.

They said life in prison sentences are for the worst of offenders who commit intentional acts.

"Every bad choice he could have made that day, he made and added onto one another," Treu's attorney Carly Sebion said.

Treu's attorneys say he has been struggling with this and has shown immense remorse.

The defense is asking the judge for a sentence totaling 85 years which would be split between initial confinement and extended supervision.

Next, District Attorney Wade Newell took the stand again for a rebuttal. He said this is not an average case, but rather an aggravated situation.

Newell said Treu had the chance to hit is brakes and he didn't. He said he also had the chance to learn from his previous mistakes but didn't.

Newell finished his remarks by saying Treu needs to own up to his bad actions, which he has not seen him do yet.

Finally, Treu went to the podium and apologized for what happened. He said he has thought about what happened day in and day out and he was stupid and immature.

"The community has every right to hate me, all of you have the right to hate me," Treu told the victims' families.

He admitted he should have stopped his truck after the crash but said he was scared.

"I am angry with myself." It was me who chose to huff that day."

We will provide updates here throughout the day. We expect both sides' attorneys will address the judge on Wednesday morning. Colten Treu will also be given the opportunity to speak. After that, the courtroom will go into recess while the judge determines Treu's sentence.

Day 1 Recap

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Day one of what is now expected to be a two-day sentencing in Chippewa County is underway for Colten Treu, the man who went off the road and struck a group of Girl Scouts - killing four and severely injuring another.

In all, 26 people are expected to take the stand in support of the Girl Scouts while two are expected to speak on Treu's behalf.

One of those who took the stand on Tuesday morning was Autumn Helgeson's younger sister Brooklyn. Autumn was killed in that crash back in November 2018.

Brooklyn told the judge her heart will never heal saying she cannot talk to her big sister anymore, especially when she gets scared.

"I think Colten Treu should spend his life in prison," she said. "I live my life without Autumn every day. I never got to say goodbye."

Jayna Kelley was also killed that late fall day. Her sister Terra told the judge Jayna was ripped away from her and she didn't get to say goodbye.

"Jayna is dead and there is nothing I can do to change that," Terra said.

She said she will never forget Jayna and does not think Colten Treu should either.

Jayna's mom Robin was among the next to speak. She said Treu showed them evil exists in the world.

"This evil cannot be let loose in society again. Colten Treu should feel the burden of all our pain, our guilt and our anger for the rest of his life," Robin said.

Jayna's grandmother Sheryl Kelley decided to have remarks read by Cherie Kelley.

She said Jayna had the ability to light up a room with her wit and humor.

"I have to smile just thinking about her that way. The heartbreak is overwhelming and sometimes unbearable. The pain is continuous with no sign of ending. Nothing is the same or will ever be again. Even the best of times have a piece missing."

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was severely injured that day. Her dad took the stand on Tuesday said Treu didn't care about what he did.

"He knew he hit something. He knew he hit people. But he did not stop because he did not care. He does not care. He left Jayna, Autumn, Haylee, Sara and Madalyn. Those are their names. That is why we're here, don't forget that. He left them there like they were garbage because he did not care," Zwiefelhofer said.

Autumn Helgeson's uncle Bryan took the stand and said he is done thinking about Colten Treu.

"Plain and simple I want him to receive a penalty that fits this crime. Colten deserves a lifetime of pain and suffering. He will be forgotten by me. I will not speak his name again after today. He is not worth any more of my time. I trust our court system to be fair to the families and community that lost such a caring group of individuals and took their futures from the possibility of existence," Helgeson said.

In the afternoon a video of Treu and his mother was played. In the video, Treu explained what happened the day of the crash and explained his actions in the hours that followed.

The final person to speak on Tuesday was Colten Treu's mother Tonya Hemmersbach.

She apologized to the families for their loss and said she wished she had reached out sooner.

Hemmersbach said some of the things said about her son have not been entirely true and have been harsh.