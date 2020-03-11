Athlete of the Week: Northland Pines’ Harmon Marien

This weeks athlete of the week is Northland Pines senior Harmon Marien.

Marien wins this week's honors after dominating at the state tournament in the Semifinal Round against Somerset.

He scored two goals and one assist leading the Eagles to win 9-2, advancing them to the Division 2 State Championship game.

"The power play was huge," Marien said. "We could feel them getting frustrated and they just kept taking penalties. I'm ecstatic. The goal was just to make it to Saturday. Coming down here that was the only thing on our mind and I couldn't be happier with how it went."