Area stores running out of supplies amid COVID-19 concerns

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several stores across the state and in central Wisconsin have had shelves cleared of cleaning supplies and other personal protection supplies.

Among the many stores; Walmart in Rib Mountain, Fleet Farm in Stevens Point, and Ace Hardware in Weston.

Dave Huth, Ace Hardware Store Manager, said he's seen an influx of customers over the last few weeks coming in for hand sanitizers and masks specifically.

"We had a wide variety of different choices here, but the choices have dwindled down to just about nothing," Huth said.

He also added that right the store can't restock the masks because they're unable to find suppliers that have them at this time.