Administration weighs delaying tax deadline amid outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for some taxpayers in a bid to soften the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the U.S. economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday that the administration is looking to provide relief for most individual taxpayers as well as for small businesses.

Mnuchin says a payment delay would have the effect of putting more than $200 billion back into the economy.