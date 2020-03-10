Wisconsin district cancels classes due to coronavirus case

OSCEOLA, Wis. (AP) -- A western Wisconsin school district has canceled classes so that its facilities can be thoroughly cleaned because someone sickened by the coronavirus attended an event at the high school last weekend.

Osceola School District officials said Tuesday that it canceled classes to ensure the safety of its students and staff. Osceola is just north of Pierce County, where a second Wisconsin case of COVID-19 was confirmed late Monday.

It wasn't immediately clear if that case is the same person who attended the Saturday event at Osceola High School. It is the first Wisconsin district to cancel classes due to the outbreak.