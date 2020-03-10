What do you do if you have to miss work because of COVID-19?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- While central Wisconsin is at low-risk for COVID-19, what would your options be if you contract the illness and have to miss an extended period of work?

"There's a lot of people raising questions about what are their rights, and what protections do they have if they do end up with an illness," Attorney Dean Dietrich said.

Anyone diagnosed with the virus is required to undergo a 14 day quarantine, and for a lot of working people 14 days could lead to having to use all of your paid sick days.

"Employers will say we don't want people to come to work who are ill and then cause problems for others, but on the other hand it's hard not to get paid," Dietrich said. "Paid vacation; that's an option that an employee can use, but not all companies are able to provide those benefits."

In the case that you completely run out of all of your paid time off options, Dietrich added that it's extremely important to communicate with your employer to ensure they know that you're not abandoning your job.

"See if there is a way for maybe receiving some sort of a reduced pay that would be made up at a later time," Dietrich added.

This would essentially mean that once you run out of paid options, you would have to go without pay. When it comes to insurance coverage, like short-term disability for example, it would have to have an illness like COVID-19 as a qualified condition.

"If it was something that's a qualified condition, normally there's a 30 day waiting period," Rib Mountain American Family Insurance Owner Jim Nick said. "So you'd have to be disabled for 30 days, then the policy would kick in. Unless they have a policy in place they really wouldn't be covered unless their employer will give them some additional PTO days, vacation, or sick days."

Attorney Dietrich stressed the importance of constant communication with your employer, to discuss options involving ways you can continue to get some type of pay, in the case that you run out of paid time off.