Weather Observers Needed!

The weather varies throughout the state. In fact, in a single neighborhood a storm could hit one house, but leave another practically untouched. We have plenty of automated weather tools, but we need your help with filling in the blanks! Whether you're a weather enthusiast or want to take this on as a school classroom project- collecting and sending in weather data is a great way to help your local meteorologists!

Precipitation observers are needed across the state of Wisconsin, and all it takes to help out is a 4 inch rain gauge and some online training here. You can send in your observations to our Stormtrack 9 team by emailing weather@waow.com or sending them in directly to the National Weather Service.

Check out https://www.cocorahs.org/Content.aspx?page=aboutus for more information or to sign up.