Wausau mayoral candidates pitch their vision for the city

Wausau (WAOW)-- The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce hosts meet-and-greet with incumbent Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke and his challenger Katie Rosenberg.

The two candidates for Wausau mayor began the meeting with each giving a 10 minute presentation, then opening to the small group for questions.

Mielke using his time to focus on his record, his goal of reducing the city's debt, and his mission to keep moving Wausau forward.

Rosenberg highlights her priority of creating a welcoming community for all, her interest in attracting new people to the city, and vetting contractors extensively.

One area both agreed on included the need to find a solution for the Wausau Center Mall including the possibility of mixed use.

"It's not going to be a retail center those days are gone. But just the same that building can be utilized for something that's going to be cool and good for the future of the city of Wausau," said Mielke.

Rosenberg agreeing but says transparency with the plans is necessary.

"And that's why I've been talking about developmental agreements. That's one of those things the city council should be voting on so we all understand exactly what we have into it," said Rosenberg.

The mayoral election is April 7.

We want to let you know, Katie Rosenberg was an employee of News 9 many years ago.