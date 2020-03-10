UW-Madison advises students and staff from traveling outside of Dane County for Spring break

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank sent out a memo to all students, faculty and staff advising against traveling outside of Dane County for Spring break in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the guidance she provided in the note:

We strongly advise you to reconsider non-essential personal or business travel away from Dane County. Documented cases are growing rapidly both domestically and internationally. You may face a higher risk of infection, significant delays returning to Madison, and/or the requirement to self-isolate upon your return, all of which could significantly impact your professional and personal obligations at great individual expense.

For the next 30 days, UW-Madison is canceling and suspending all upcoming university-sponsored travel to countries severely impacted by the virus. This currently includes China, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea, and Spain. However, the number of impacted countries likely will expand as the disease progresses. This action includes university-sponsored Spring Break trips.

Should you decide to travel, be aware of the risks to your health. If you are returning from a Level 3 area, you are prohibited from returning to the workplace and must self-isolate for 14 days, even if you do not exhibit symptoms. All people returning from spring break outside of Madison are required to self-monitor (for fever, cough and difficulty breathing) for 14 days.

Remember, that most international health and medical insurance policies, including UW-Madison’s own CISI policy, do NOT cover security evacuation due to epidemic or pandemic disease, unless the enrolled traveler is seriously ill and requires medical evacuation. Under CISI, all medical benefits remain intact.