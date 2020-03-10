Unsettled through Thursday but a dry weekend

The day of sunshine we had Tuesday will turn into heavy clouds and scattered snow in the region Tuesday night as a small disturbance pushes through. At this point we are expecting just a dusting possibly up to an inch of snow across the News 9 area. This coupled with low temperatures from the upper 20s to near 30 could still create some slippery travel Tuesday night. As such please stay alert for changeable conditions and plan on slowing down should you encounter some of that snow. The winds will be light.

Any leftover flurries should end early Wednesday morning shortly after daybreak. Otherwise Wednesday looks pretty quiet with mostly cloudy skies to a few patches of sunshine. Highs should climb to the lower 40s. Winds will be variable becoming south around 5 mph.

The skies will turn active again by Thursday morning as a somewhat stronger front pushes in from the west. It is expected to bring mainly rain to our area, but we can't rule out some occasional wet snow mixed in for parts of the area. We could get about 0.25 inches of rain from the Thursday system. Temperatures Thursday should start in the low 30s and reach the low to mid 40s.

Cooler and drier air will blow in late Thursday into Friday. Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday with highs around 34 degrees. Right now the weekend is also shaping up dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will remain seasonably cool in the mid 30s Saturday and upper 30s to near 40 Sunday.

There are signs that it will turn unsettled again early next week. There could be a couple of low pressure systems moving in from the southwest. They will bring occasional chances of rain and snow to the region Monday through perhaps Wednesday of next week. Right now, the system for next Tuesday has the greatest chance of producing somewhat heavier totals. We will certainly monitor the situation as there are still a lot of moving parts that are not clear yet. Temperatures won't be too out of the ordinary next week, topping out close to 40 degrees or so.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:20 p.m., 10-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from southeast Iowa to central Indiana and north central Kentucky. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Fort Knox KY, and hail two inches in diameter west of Lebanon IN. Evening thunderstorms over central Oklahoma deluged Guthrie with 4.5 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

2010 - As many as four people are injured, one is killed and homes were damaged in Center Hill and Pearson, AR, by an EF2 tornado.