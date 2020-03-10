Two arrested in Forest Co. drug bust

FOREST COUNTY (WAOW)- The Forest County Sheriff's Office said they seized $14,000 worth of drugs in a drug bust in Forest Co. Mar. 5.

Officials executed a search warrant at a home in the Town of Nashville.

During the search warrant, officers found two people inside the house.

Amanda Bildeau, 32 and Marvin Batton, 33 were taken into custody for delivery of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

During the search, officers said detectives found more than 2 ounces of crack cocaine in 145 individually packaged bundles, more than a half ounce of heroin laced with fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana, a large amount of cash, digital scale, packaging materials and drug paraphernalia.

Bildaeu was arrested for delivery of heroin/fentanyl, delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver schedule I and II narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of THC, keeping of a drug house, possession of prescription pills without a valid prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

The Sherriff's department said Bildeau is being held in the Forest County Jail on a $22,500 cash bond and on probation hold.

Batton was arrested for delivery of heroin/fentanyl, delivery of cocain, possession with intent to deliver schedule I and II narcots, possession with intent to deliver cocain and possession of drug parahernalia.

Batton is being held in the Forest County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond and on a probation hold.

This is an ongoing investigation.