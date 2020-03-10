Toddler dies after receiving life-threatening injuries in Janesville abuse case

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A 15-month-old who police said had life-threatening injuries after spending time with a Janesville man has died.

The Janesville Police Department arrived at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a home on the 500 block of Eisenhower for a report of what police said was a "pulseless non-breathing person.

When they arrived, police said the 15-month-old child was not breathing, and the mother was administering C.P.R. Her boyfriend was also at the residence.

The child was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Janesville police news release.

Steven M. Horan, 30, faces a possible charge of physical abuse to a child causing great bodily harm. Police said he is the boyfriend of the toddler's mother.