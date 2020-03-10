Task Force On Climate Change meets to discuss statewide efforts

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several state leaders met at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday to discuss their efforts in combating climate change across the state.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes hosted the meeting that consisted of members of Governor Evers' Task Force On Climate Change. Members represented various industries including agriculture, small business, utilities, and indigenous communities.

"The governor looks to this task force for guidance on combatting climate change through bold ideas that are going to help shape the next bi-annual budget through legislation," Lt. Governor Barnes said.

For example; a member from Alliant Energy gave insight to the company's plan to reducer carbon emissions from fossil fuel generation over the next 30 years. All in an effort to do their part to address climate changes.

Final policy recommendations for addressing climate change in the state will go to Governor Evers in August.