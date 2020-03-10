On the wetter side next week?

Late February and early March has been a fairly dry period in the sense that we have not had heavy prolonged precipitation events in our immediate area. There is some potential for that pattern to change though. Several computer models suggest a busy storm track from the Southern Rockies to the Great Lakes next week. That could bring several days of at least light to moderate precipitation to our region. It's not out of the question that one of those storms could spin up into something even stronger with heavy precipitation.

Check out the 6 to 10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 16th to March 20th. It shows a good chance of above normal rain or snow over much of the United States. Only Florida and the Pacific Northwest are projected to be drier than usual.

In terms of temperatures, it appears Wisconsin will be right on the edge of warmer than normal conditions to our east and south and colder than normal weather to our west over the same period, March 16th to March 20th.

One thing that is certain, we always have to be on our toes in mid-March in Wisconsin. Ice storms, blizzards, and even thunderstorms are all a possibility based on history if the pattern gets just right. Stay tuned!