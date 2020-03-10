Northcentral Technical College announces Liberal Arts Transfer Program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- NTC and Madison College signed a new Liberal Arts Transfer Program agreement on Tuesday.

Students will now be able to take their two-year liberal arts degree at NTC and turn it into a bachelor's degree at another higher education institution like UW-Madison and other UW System schools. Guaranteed transfers to those options are a part of the agreement.

Madison College will also teach through the liberal arts program at NTC.

"Now they have the opportunity to go into the four-year institution with a liberal arts degree, which is going to provide them with a broad base of knowledge in which they want to look for," Madison College President Jack Daniels said.

The first 100 students who apply to the program will receive a $200 scholarship from the NTC Foundation.