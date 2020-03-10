Mild with small precipitation chances

Today: Sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

High: 42 Wind: North 5-10, becoming SW

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of light snow. Less than an inch for most areas. 1 to 2 inches possible far south (south of Stevens Point).

Low: 28 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Any light snow ending very early, then some breaks of sun developing.

High: 43 Wind: South around 5

The weather will turn more active for the next couple of days with a couple chances of precipitation, but it doesn't look like anything too heavy will develop.

We will start out today with plenty of sunshine, then more clouds will move in by mid afternoon. These clouds are associated with a trough of low pressure which will brush by our area tonight. This weather system will bring a 60% chance of light snow tonight. For most areas, it will just be a dusting up to an inch possible. In the far south, south of Stevens Point, there might be 1 to 2 inches. Before the clouds and the snow arrives, it will be a fairly nice day with highs in the low 40s and north winds around 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest.

A few roads might be a little slippery early Wednesday morning, then we should have a few breaks of sun developing and temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Even milder weather is likely on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s, however the weather will not be as nice. A cold front moving in from the northwest will bring a good chance of rain showers. Some of the rain could chance over to snow later in the afternoon on Thursday but there shouldn't be too much accumulation.

After the cold front moves through, it will be breezy and cooler on Friday. The cooler trend will continue into the weekend, but it will not be all that bad. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s on Friday, then reach the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and Sunday. Over the course of all three days there should be a mix of sun and clouds and not much threat of precipitation.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 10-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thirty-four cities in the central and southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. The high of 85 degrees at Hanksville UT was a record for March, and Pueblo CO equalled their March record of 86 degrees. Hill City KS warmed from a morning low of 30 degrees to an afternoon high of 89 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)