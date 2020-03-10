Man who hit and killed Girl Scouts sentencing underway in Chippewa Co.

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Day one of what is now expected to be a two-day sentencing in Chippewa County is underway for Colten Treu, the man who went off the road and struck a group of Girl Scouts - killing four and severely injuring another.

In all, 26 people are expected to take the stand in support of the Girl Scouts while two are expected to speak on Treu's behalf.

One of those who took the stand on Tuesday morning was Autumn Helgeson's younger sister Brooklyn. Autumn was killed in that crash back in November 2018.

Brooklyn told the judge her heart will never heal saying she cannot talk to her big sister anymore, especially when she gets scared.

"I think Colten Treu should spend his life in prison," she said. "I live my life without Autumn every day. I never got to say goodbye."

Jayna Kelley was also killed that late fall day. Her sister Terra told the judge Jayna was ripped away from her and she didn't get to say goodbye.

"Jayna is dead and there is nothing I can do to change that," Terra said.

She said she will never forget Jayna and does not think Colten Treu should either.

Jayna's mom Robin was among the next to speak. She said Treu showed them evil exists in the world.

"This evil cannot be let loose in society again. Colten Treu should feel the burden of all our pain, our guilt and our anger for the rest of his life," Robin said.

Jayna's grandmother Sheryl Kelley decided to have remarks read by Cheri Kelley.

She said Jayna had the ability to light up a room with her wit and humor.

"I have to smile just thinking about her that way. The heartbreak is overwhelming and sometimes unbearable. The pain is continuous with no sign of ending. Nothing is the same or will ever be again. Even the best of times have a piece missing."

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was severely injured that day. Her dad took the stand on Tuesday said Treu didn't care about what he did.

"He knew he hit something. He knew he hit people. But he did not stop because he did not care. He does not care. He left Jayna, Autumn, Haylee, Sara and Madalyn. Those are their names. That is why we're here, don't forget that. He left them there like they were garbage because he did not care," Zwiefelhofer said.

Autumn Helgeson's uncle Bryan took the stand and said he is done thinking about Colten Treu.

"Plain and simple I want him to receive a penalty that fits this crime. Colten deserves a lifetime of pain and suffering. He will be forgotten by me. I will not speak his name again after today. He is not worth any more of my time. I trust our court system to be fair to the families and community that lost such a caring group of individuals and took their futures from the possibility of existence," Helgeson said.

In the afternoon a video of Treu and his mother was played. In the video, Treu explained what happened the day of the crash and explained his actions in the hours that followed.

The final person to speak on Tuesday was Colten Treu's mother Tonya Hemmersbach.

She apologized to the families for their loss and said she wished she had reached out sooner.

Hemmersbach said some of the things said about her son have not been entirely true and have been harsh.