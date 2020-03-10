Community panel discusses immigration in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Institute of Public Policy and Service (WIPPS) brought together a community panel to discuss immigration on Tuesday night.

The panel was made up of immigrants now living in the area, law enforcement, educators, employers and other community leaders.

"The community needs to have dialogue around and think through what kind of community do we want to be as far as welcoming immigrants," said Jeffery Todd with WIPPS.

He, and other organizers, hope by opening the conversation more community members will understand the immigration experience.

But Todd also emphasized that it's not just one experience, but many different experiences. Those varied experiences make the topic of immigration very complicated, and the issues difficult to address without a deeper understanding.

The panel discussion was part of a series on Immigration. The third and final part, "addressing immigration issues in our community," will take place on March 30 at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.