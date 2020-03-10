Clark County holds town hall meeting on underage drinking

Colby, Wis. (WAOW)-- Having a meaningful and productive conversation about underage drinking was the goal of a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

The presentation was made possible through grants received from the Northwoods Coalition and Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation.

Officials from the Clark County health department, along with representatives from school districts and law enforcement agencies, led the discussion.

A Youth Risk Behavior Study, which was taken by middle and high school students in the spring of 2019, shed light on the underage drinking problem in Clark County.

"27 percent of Clark County high school students said that they drank alcohol at least once in the past 30 days and and then 19% of middle school students, so 7th and 8th graders, said that they drank alcohol in the last 30 days," said Rebecca Greisen, the Health Educator with the Clark County Health Department.

If the county receives more funding, they hope to hold more discussions about underage drinking.