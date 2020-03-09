Warm weather equals motorcycles on the roads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A warm couple of weekends in central Wisconsin means more motorcycles out on the roads.

Officials warn drivers to be extra cautious and urge them to put down the phone when in the car. This is because distracted driving causes many of the issues they deal with.

"Always be aware check your blind spots as your merging. Make sure if you pull away from an intersection, whether it be a stop sign or a street light, make sure you're always aware that to be aware of motorcycles that could potentially be there," said Mason Hagenbucher, Patrol Officer for Wausau Police Department.

Officials also encourage motorcyclists to ride defensively and anticipate what other drivers might do, all in hopes of avoiding an accident.