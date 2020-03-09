Unsettled weather this week

Southern Wisconsin and parts of central Wisconsin had a pretty good soaking of rain Monday but there is a sharp cutoff on the northern fringe. That rain and possible snow mix will come to an end later Monday evening as low pressure moves away from our region. The clouds could break up some late Monday night with cooler air filtering in. Lows should range from the upper 10s in the northwest part of the News 9 region to the mid 20s further south and east. Winds will be from the north around 10 mph.

Tuesday looks much brighter with some sunshine along with highs in the low 40s. The wind will be tolerable as well with north winds only around 5 mph becoming variable. Another disturbance will push through our region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It will likely bring a wintry mix changing to snow. At this time it appears an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible for the morning commute Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees at that time so the roads will probably be snow or slush covered and slippery. Allow some extra time to get to your destinations safely. Any snow should end by late morning Wednesday with a bit of sunshine late in the day. Highs could reach the low 40s once again.

Yet another front will move through Thursday causing a good chance of light rain. It could mix with some snow at times. It is too early to tell if there will be any snow accumulation, but it can't be ruled out in spots, especially in northern Wisconsin where it will be slightly cooler. Otherwise we expect a low near 20 with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Gusty northwest winds will develop for Friday, ushering in dry and cool air. This should bring some sunshine back but highs will probably stay in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be another dry day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.

Clouds may thicken for Sunday with highs once again in the 30s. There are signs of the next weather system sliding in Sunday night into next Monday causing at least a slight chance of light snow. Temperatures should top out near 35 degrees next Monday.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 9-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1960 - A winter storm produced a narrow band of heavy snow from north central Kentucky into Virginia and the mountains of North Carolina. Snowfall amounts ranged from 12 to 24 inches, with drifts up to eleven feet high in western Virginia. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Gale force winds ushered arctic air into the north central U.S. Some places were 50 degrees colder than the previous day. Northeast winds, gusting to 60 mph, produced 8 to 15 foot waves on Lake Michigan causing more than a million dollars damage along the southeastern shoreline of Wisconsin. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)