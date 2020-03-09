Trial set for father accused in diabetic son’s death

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) -- A trial has been scheduled for a father facing charges for his diabetic son's death.

Robert Glazner will be in court for a jury trial on October 5th through the 9th for a charge of 2nd-degree reckless homicide. Glazner has been free on a $100,000 signature bond after posting the first $10,000 in cash in August of 2018.

The charge against Glazner goes back to an August 2017 incident when police were called to the 900 block of Parcher St. in Wausau to find 15-year-old Bryden Glazner dead. An autopsy and toxicology test later showed that Bryden died because his diabetes wasn't properly cared for.

Glazner was arrested for his role in the death by Sheboygan police on February 13th, 2018. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of 2nd-degree reckless homicide back in March of 2018.

Glazner will return to court for a final pretrial conference one month before his trial is scheduled to begin.