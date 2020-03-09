Travel industry discouraging customers to buy cruise packages

MADISON (WKOW) -- Travel consultants are reminding customers about their travel insurance for upcoming trips after the U.S. State Department warned people to not travel on cruise ships due to an influx of coronavirus cases.

The uncertainty around the virus is impacting companies like M&M Travel Inc. because they don’t just plan trips for customers but also specialize in cruise packages.

Travel consultant Marina Livny said she’s encouraging her customers to avoid cruises for now.

"It's very difficult but I don't think it's wise to go on a cruise at this point," said Livny.

Some of the largest cruise companies like Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian all acknowledge their industry will take a financial hit because of the virus but Livny understands it's necessary to keep people safe.

"When you're on a cruise, it’s like a jail in a way where you cannot go anywhere, you're on the ship and if the ship cannot dock, you're stuck," she said.

Every travel situation is different Livny said depending on when and where you’re going. Most people she talks to ask her about cancelations and refund policies but most trips won’t be refunded unless you’re visiting an area that tested positive for the virus.

"Travel insurance will not refund unless you're going to China or Italy and the flights are canceled… otherwise, if not, you can understand the industry we go completely bankrupt so we evaluate trips case by case."

Travel consultants are also encouraging travelers to not panic especially for those who have trips planned in the next few months because things could change.