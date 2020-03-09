UPDATE: Trading resumes after heavy stock drop.

UPDATE (9:10AM CST): Stock trading has resumed after a temporary halt due to a quick and severe drop in sales.

Systems are built in to the Stock Market to temporarily halt trading in the event of large drops, in order to prevent a consumer panic and market crash. Those systems were triggered just minutes after opening Monday.

As of 9:10AM CST, stocks have slowly begun climbing again, currently at around -1400 points for the DOW.

============================================

New York City, NY (WAOW) - The New York Stock Exchange was only open for about 15 minutes, according to ABC News, before stock trading for the day was suspended due to tanking losses.

At the time of press, the Dow Jones free-fell more than 1,900 points - which equals around 7% - due to a combined concerns of the coronavirus and falling oil prices.

The S&P 500 didn't fare much better.

ABC News Reports the stock drop followed failed talks with OPEC this past weekend, which dropped US oil prices by nearly one quarter.

This story is still developing.