The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival postponed until 2022

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival brings people from overseas and across the globe to showcase local products, however, this year is different.

"Considering the current situation along with time and resources needed to plan a festival we made the difficult decision to postpone this year's International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival," said Richard Barrett, Executive Director, Wausau Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The announcement was made Monday morning in Wausau that the event is postponed until 2022.

"Over the last couple of years it has become something really big and special ginseng, in particular, is very big in marathon county and it's kind of a disappointment that things cant happen," said Robert Mielke, Wausau Mayor.

But why? Well, officials say part of that reason is COVID-19.

"Because of the ginseng industry is heavily connected to the China market, things like the trade tensions, the coronavirus, and also travel restrictions are really causing a problem of holding this festival," said Barrett.

The virus has impacted travel around the world and since most of the people at the festival travel from China, they would not be able to attend this year, which officials say makes it very difficult to have a successful event.

You may be wondering why 2022 and not 2021, the reason for that an event in China next year. "The International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival has prompted the creation of Wisconsin Ginseng International an event to take place in China in 2021," said Jackie Fett, Executive Director, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin.

Officials say even though the decision is disappointing there are some benefits. Fett said, "The decision to cancel was not made lightly we want to be sure that every producer in Marathon County can focus their efforts and resources on strengthening and growing their business in 2020 and 2021."