Security upgrade coming to UWSP-Marshfield campus

MARSHFIELD (WSAU) -- Following a recent scare at UWSP in Marshfield, 32 new state-of-the-art security cameras are being planned for the campus according to Donna Rozar, chair of the University Commission.

"Because of a December incident, there was a lot of concern from the main campus about the safety and security at UW-Stevens Point at Marshfield," Rozar explained. "So, the powers-that-be presented us with a plan to put some web-based cameras on campus with 24-hour surveillance."

Rozar says the main campus would pick up the tab for installing the cameras. "The total investment that UW-Stevens Point is willing to make in this camera project is $42,800."

Another $6700 in annual operating costs for the new system is being sought from Wood County and the City of Marshfield, who would split that cost each year. If that funding is approved by June 1st, the new cameras would most likely be installed by early this coming summer.

The current security system at the campus uses 'older' technology and has only 10 cameras.

A false alarm was reported on the campus back on December 17th, when a visitor with a pair of gloves was mistaken for a disoriented man with a handgun.