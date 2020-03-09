Rhinelander City Administrator arrested

Rhinelander (WAOW) -- Rhinelander City Administrator Dan Guild has been arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Guild has been arrested for misconduct in public office.

Officials say the arrest is in connection to an opens record complaint from the Northwoods River News and state search warrants executed at city hall in November.

Back in November, News 9 reported Guild was under investigation for misconduct in office and tampering with public records.

Carrie Miljevich, the Rhinelander City attorney at the time of the investigation, told officials that Guild advised her to lie to members of the media about open meeting violations, which she says she refused to do. Miljevich also says she noticed discrepancies with e-mails not matching.

The Northwoods River News also sent in a complaint about open records requests related to now former Public Works Director Tim Kingman. E-mails show the city told the paper that the personnel file of Kingman was inappropriately removed from the city’s files.

Kingman was fired in June after being put on paid administrative leave, however no reason into the firing was ever released. Kingman was one of several people who signed a letter of no confidence against Guild.

According to documents, Guild told the city council in Sept. that Kingman’s personnel file had been missing since he took office.

Guild took over as the city administrator of Rhinelander in Sept. 2018. Since then, News 9 has reported on several occasions council members and city employees concerned and frustrated with Guild’s performance.

In March, the city council even voting on whether to suspend Guild, a measure just narrowly voted down. Five city employees had signed a declaration of no confidence against Guild.

This is not the first time that Guild has come under fire. May, 2018 while administrator of the village of Weston, Guild was put on a 30-work day unpaid suspension. Documents obtained by News 9 showed employees had issues working with Guild. Guild ended up resigning from his position in July and the board voided the suspension.

Guild is expected to be in court for an initial appearance Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

This is a developing story.