Police reaching out to students who came in contact with fired substitute

VERONA (WKOW) -- Verona School District officials and police are reaching out to students who may have come in contact with a substitute teacher arrested Saturday and accused of inappropriate behavior.

In a message to school families released Monday, the district said they were, "sorry some of our students were subjected to this inappropriate, degrading and humiliating behavior."

Dustin Schallert, 30, was arrested by Verona police Saturday after a student said he inappropriately touched her in class on Friday.

Police said several students also reported that Schallert braided the hair of some female students even after the students told him to stop.

Officials also said they will work closely with the students and families directly involved to provide support and counseling so these young people are not further traumatized by rumors, gossip, innuendo or shaming.

Badger Ridge administration learned about the allegations of concerning behaviors and inappropriate touching by Schallert at 3:17 p.m. Friday afternoon when several students came to the office, according to a district news release.

Within minutes, Schallert was escorted out of the classroom and brought to the office where he remained until he was escorted out of the building and off school grounds at 3:32 p.m., remaining under surveillance the entire time, according to the news release.

The district then contacted Dane County Child Protective Services at 4 p.m. to report the substitute teacher’s alleged conduct. Protective services said they would determine if the police needed to be called.

Schallert had recently substitute taught both at Badger Ridge and Core Knowledge, and the district is asking that any student who witnessed or experienced a concerning behavior by Schallert to contact the Verona Police Department and/or Mr. Kisting (845-4133).

Verona police tell 27 News that since the arrest, parents have been calling with concerns and to report other possible incidents involving this substitute teacher. The police department reached out to Madison Metropolitan School District to inform them of the arrest.

An MMSD spokesperson says Schallert was on the district's substitute list, but has since been removed. There is not a system in place to notify districts about an arrest, according to MMSD. MMSD staff will now be looking into whether there were any issues with Schallert in the past.

The state Department of Public Instruction is now reviewing Schallert's provisional teaching license. Records show the license is "under investigation". When an individual’s license is under investigation, by law, DPI is required to keep confidential all information pertaining to the investigation, according to a DPI spokesperson.