More normal March weather on the way

Today: Mostly cloudy with light rain developing, mainly south and east of Wausau.

High: Falling to around 40 Wind: Becoming North 5-10

Tonight: A small chance of rain and snow during the evening (again mainly in the south), then decreasing clouds.

Low: 23 Wind: North around 10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds.

High: 42 Wind: North around 5, becoming SW

A more active weather pattern is developing and that means more chances of rain and snow for the upcoming work week.

Today we will have more clouds moving through the area and some rain developing. The rain will mainly be to the southeast of Wausau, so locations such as Stevens Point, Shawano, Waupaca, and Adams are more likely to be wet. The odds of precipitation farther north are slim, but if some precipitation does develop around Wausau or farther north this afternoon or early evening, it could be a mix of rain or snow. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s and stay there through the afternoon as the wind develops out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow we will start out with sunshine and then the clouds will start to increase ahead of another weak storm system. It will be a decent day with high reaching the low 40s. It is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that the clouds could start to produce some snow. During this time frame, the highest chance of snow will be around Wausau or farther south. There could be an inch or two accumulation. The snow threat will end during the morning on Wednesday and then there could be a few breaks of sun. Highs on Wednesday could hit the low 40s, so if snow does fall, a lot of it will melt.

Yet another weather system – a cold front – could hit the area on Thursday, producing a chance of rain, then changing over to a bit of snow as the temperatures fall later in the day. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s, then a gusty northwest wind will take over and drop the temperatures into the 30s on Friday. Highs will then stay in the 30s over the weekend with another small chance of snow develop by Sunday.

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 9-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1960 - A winter storm produced a narrow band of heavy snow from north central Kentucky into Virginia and the mountains of North Carolina. Snowfall amounts ranged from 12 to 24 inches, with drifts up to eleven feet high in western Virginia. (David Ludlum)