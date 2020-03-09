Milwaukee visits Denver, aims to break road losing streak

Milwaukee Bucks (53-11, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-21, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee travels to Denver looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Nuggets are 24-8 in home games. Denver is fifth in the league with 49.9 points in the paint led by Nikola Jokic averaging 10.9.

The Bucks are 25-8 on the road. Milwaukee scores 119 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nuggets won 127-115 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Will Barton led Denver with 24 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 20.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jokic has averaged 9.7 rebounds and added 19.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Denver.

Khris Middleton has shot 49.9 percent and is averaging 21.1 points for the Bucks. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 5.6 assists and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 48.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 50.8 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 42.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot).

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.