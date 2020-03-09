 Skip to Content

Man uses car, hammer in attempt to hit people in Madison parking lot, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are looking for a man who they say tried to use a car and hammer to hit some people he knew in a west side parking lot Wednesday.

Authorities have not identified the man in the 10 a.m. attempted violence, according to an incident report.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man in a white car trying to hit several people in a Mineral Point Road parking lot near Randolph Road.

One person threw a rock at the car, breaking a window. The man drove away.

Police arrived and talked to the people in the parking lot. The driver had earlier tried to fight one of the group. He pulled out a hammer and swung it at the others in the lot.

Authorities said the driver knew the people he attempted to hurt. Police have not yet caught him.

