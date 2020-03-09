How similar Wisconsin’s primaries are to Michigan’s ahead of tomorrow’s vote

MADISON (WKOW) - Voters in six states will go to the polls on Tuesday. The state with the most delegates at stake on that day is also the one perhaps most similar to Wisconsin.

Democratic contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I - Vermont), spent parts of the weekend campaigning in Michigan, which has tremendous value in the primary because of the delegate count and also the ability to carry a crucial Midwestern swing state.

Sound familiar?

Mike Wagner, a professor at the UW-Madison School of Journalism & Mass Communication, said Sunday the Badger and Wolverine states have a lot in common politically.

"We're not exactly mirror images of each other with Michigan and Wisconsin but there are some key similarities in terms of the importance that voters place on manufacturing and the traditional Democratic party base," Wagner said. "But also, young, more progressive members of the party in each of the states. Black voters in large cities in both of our states are crucial blocs of the Democratic party."

Sanders won both the Michigan and Wisconsin primaries in 2016. Tuesday's Michigan results are no surefire prediction for Wisconsin, though. Wagner said a UW-Madison poll showed voters in the two states split on which issues matter more to them.

"In Michigan, immigration is a more important issue to voters, especially in the Democratic primary, whereas in Wisconsin, healthcare is on the minds of more Democratic party voters," Wagner said.

UW-Madison released its first battleground states poll two weeks ago. That initial survey showed Sanders with a nine-point lead in Michigan. Of course, a lot has changed since then with Biden winning 10 states on Super Tuesday while racking up a series of key endorsements from center-left candidates who've dropped out of the race.

"(The poll) was before Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race," Wagner said. "It looks like most of Klobuchar and Buttigieg's support has gone to Joe Biden and it's unclear where Elizabeth Warren's support is going to go in Michigan."

The Elections Research Center at UW-Madison is conducting polls throughout the year in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania - all three states had voted for the Democratic presidential candidate going back to the 1980s. That changed in 2016 when each of the states went to President Donald Trump.