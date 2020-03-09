Police respond to swatting call in Weston

Weston (WAOW) -- A call came in Monday afternoon saying a person was shot and threats were made to law enforcement, according to the Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Shulz.

Shulz says the call ended up being a "swatting" situation. Swatting is when someone makes a hoax call to emergency services.

When police got to the home they say the homeowner had no idea what was going on. Now, police are trying to figure out where the call came in from.

Shultz says another area county had a similar swatting call last week.

*********************************************************

The Marathon Co. resident alert system gave an all clear for an incident at Machmueller Park in Weston.

The e-mail says the incident has been resolved and there's no threat to the public.

Around 2 p.m. there was a heavy police presence in Weston.

A News 9 reporter on scene saw numerous agencies on scene the situation near Machmueller Park. The roundaboutwas blocked at Sandy Ln. and Ross Ave.

A News 9 reporter says he saw the bomb squad enter the scene as well.

This is a developing story.