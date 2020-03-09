Greg Gard wins Big Ten Coach of the year, Trice and Reuvers receive third-team All-Big Ten honors

About a month ago the Wisconsin Badgers basketball team appeared to be in the market for a new head coach.

Fast forward to today, and Greg Gard is the Big Ten Coach of the year.

This season appeared to be lost for Wisconsin around the mid-way point. The team got off to a 5-5 start, their second leading scorer announced his plans to transfer and they fired their strength and conditioning coach.

However, against all odds, Gard rallied the Badgers to finish the season to a 16-5 record down the stretch to finish the season 21-10 overall.

The Badgers also concluded the season on an 8 game winning streak that saw them secure a piece of the Big Ten title, along with Maryland and Michigan State.

Gard becomes the second coach in Wisconsin history to win Big Ten coach of the year and the first since 2015, joining four-time winner Bo Ryan.

Also receiving recognition today were arguably the Badgers two biggest stars in that run, juniors, Nate Reuvers and D'Mitrick Trice.

Both were named third-team All-Big Ten honoree's.

Reuvers finished the regular season averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Trice closed out the season averaging 9.8 and 4.2 in those categories.

With their incredible late season run, the Badgers secured the top seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. Wisconsin received a first round bye and will play the winner of Rutgers and Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m.